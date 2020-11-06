Andrew Joseph Siordia lll

February 16, 1921-October 17, 2020

San Diego- On October 10, Andrew visited his wife of nearly 71 years,

Matilde, at her grave and said he hoped to be with her soon. His wish was granted and he peacefully passed away on October 17, 2020 at 99 years old. Andrew was born and raised in San Francisco. He served in the Navy WWll and transitioned to a long career with Wells Fargo Bank having open the first branch in San Diego. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Matilde; son Robert; and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his children; Andrew Jr., Yvonne, and Richard; 11 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. A funeral honoring Andrew will be held at 10:00am on November 16, 2020at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church. 4124 Mt Abraham Ave. San Diego, Ca 92111.



