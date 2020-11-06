1/1
Andrew Siordia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Joseph Siordia lll
February 16, 1921-October 17, 2020
San Diego- On October 10, Andrew visited his wife of nearly 71 years,
Matilde, at her grave and said he hoped to be with her soon. His wish was granted and he peacefully passed away on October 17, 2020 at 99 years old. Andrew was born and raised in San Francisco. He served in the Navy WWll and transitioned to a long career with Wells Fargo Bank having open the first branch in San Diego. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Matilde; son Robert; and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his children; Andrew Jr., Yvonne, and Richard; 11 grandchildren,13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. A funeral honoring Andrew will be held at 10:00am on November 16, 2020at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church. 4124 Mt Abraham Ave. San Diego, Ca 92111.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved