Andrew "Tom" Smail 1932 ~ 2019 Resident of Walnut Creek, CA









Born March 20, 1932 and died April 14, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Jo Ann, his son Andy and wife Terrie.

Brother, William Stuart and his wife Lucy, nieces: Suzanne Santino (George), Karin Stoffer (Keith), Jenny Traverso (Steve), nephew: Richard Smail (Sandy), and many cousins, grand-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Wilma, brother, John and his wife Cathy.

Born in So. Dakota and raised in Casper, Wyoming and was a ranch hand on a cattle ranch.

Moved to S.F. in 1946, a graduate of Lincoln H.S. A veteran of the Korean War and Recipient of the Bronze Star. He met and married Jo Ann in 1955. His son was born in 1956 and Tom graduated from S.F State. He was a very proud member of the San Francisco Fire Dept. for 31 years. He retired as a Battalion Chief in 1987. A great man, a loving husband and father, a kind and gentle soul, who was so admired by his family & friends, he will be dearly missed.

He loved Fishing, Golf, the 49ers and Giants, traveling and going to the family cabin.

In lieu of flowers charity donations can be made to Hospice of The East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523, or the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program 2225 Jerrold Ave. San Francisco, CA 94124 or .

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday May 17, 2019 at 11 AM at Boundary Oaks Club House, 3800 Valley Vista Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.

