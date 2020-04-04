Home

March 10, 1949 - March 20, 2020

Those closest to Andrew admired his wit, intellect, devotion, and generosity. He will always be remembered for his love of music and the arts, uniquely whimsical spirit, and rockin' dance moves.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Thomas and Jennifer Yakas, daughters, Meghan and Molly Yakas, sisters, Luiselle Yakas and Andrea Olson, and godson, Peter Yakas. He is additionally survived by an extensive family, friends, and his Kitty Boy.
Services are postponed. To receive future memorial updates, please email [email protected]
In lieu of condolence gifts, please consider donating to SFUSD at https://www.sparksfpublicschools.org/donate to provide aid to Andrew's beloved San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
