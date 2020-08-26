Andrew J. "Andy" Burke
Aug. 15, 1929 ~ Aug. 21, 2020
Andrew Joel "Andy" Burke, of San Francisco, California, passed away after complications from colon cancer on August 21, 2020 after reaching the age of 91 years old. He died peacefully in his home with his Family by his side.
Andy was born on August 15, 1929 to Andrew and Mary Burke of San Francisco, CA. Andy was a proud San Francisco native and spent most of his life in and around the city. A 1946 High School of Commerce graduate, Andy went on to earn a bachelor's degree from College of the Pacific. Shortly after, he returned to San Francisco to start a 35-year career in sales at Pacific Coast Aggregates.
In 1958, he married the love of his life, Carolyn DeWeese. They enjoyed over 60 years together, until her death in 2019, and had four boys, Drew, Sean, Kevin, and Brian. In 1971, the couple moved to San Carlos to raise their family. Andy sold concrete for many major California construction projects, including, but not limited to, the Transamerica Pyramid, the Bank of America Building, and BART's Transbay Tube, but he was best known for his volunteerism and contributions to USA Water Polo and his beloved Olympic Club.
A 75-year member of The Olympic Club, he served on countless committees and was elected to the organization's board of directors in 1991, serving as Vice President in 1994. In 1992, Andy was one of seven original Directors for the Winged O Foundation, which later became The Olympic Club Foundation—an organization that has contributed millions of dollars to local Bay Area youth sports programs. Andy was also instrumental in helping establish the Peter J. Cutino Award honoring outstanding NCAA Division 1 male and female water polo athletes.
Andy's involvement with US Water Polo eventually led to the global stage. After playing water polo on the national level until 1960, he focused his efforts on getting more involved in the organization's administration and advancing the sport he loved. In 1960, he was elected Chairman of the National AAU Water Polo Committee. He oversaw the Olympic team selection process and served as Manager for the US water polo team at the 1964 Tokyo games. From 1966-1976, he served as Chairman of the AAU Water Polo Rules Committee and, internationally, he served on the technical water polo committee of the Union American De Natacion (UANA), and on the UANA Executive Board from 1975-1995.
Andy ultimately served at 10 total Olympic games in some capacity for US Aquatic Sports, starting in Tokyo in 1964 and ending in Athens in 2004. He also served in numerous Pan American Games, including as Chef de Mission for US Aquatic Teams in the 1991 Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) World Championships in Australia.
In 2011, he was inducted to the International Masters Swimming Hall of Fame as an Honor Contributor to Masters Water Polo. He was elected to the US Water Polo Hall of Fame in 1982, as well as the International Swimming and Water Polo Hall of Fame in 2018, for his many contributions to the sport. In 2016, Andy was awarded the Olympian Award for Athletic Achievement and, in 2018, he was enshrined in The Olympic Club's Hall of Fame.
Andy and his wife were voracious travelers and he often bragged that you could put him in any city in the world and he would have a friend there. Andy's favorite travels however were to his father's native Ireland, where he will be sorely missed by the Irish cousins.
Andy always tried to give a person as much information and support as he could to help him or her move along in their journey forward—whether it be in water polo, or in life itself.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, his parents Andrew and Mary, his brother Gibson Burke, sister Mary Tom Fones, and his daughter-in-law Kate (Brian). He is survived by his four sons, Drew and (Melanie) Burke, of Willits, CA; Kevin and (Alane) Burke of Half Moon Bay, CA; Sean (Annette) Burke of Auburn, CA; and Brian Burke of Santa Rosa, CA; and 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Andy Burke's honor to The Olympic Club Foundation, 524 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. www.ocfkids.org/AndyBurkeTribute