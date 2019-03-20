Angela Barbagelata Angelina Angelini came into this world at 12 lbs and her grand presence has been felt ever since. She was born on April 26, 1925 in Stockton, CA. Her Italian immigrant parents, Dario and Luisa made sure she always had one foot in America and one in Italy.



Angelina attended Dominican College in San Rafael, CA. There she grew into an elegant woman with a Bohemian soul, finding joy in music, languages, travel, art and her lifetime friends. With an adventurous spirit and her more-than-willing sister Anna, she moved to Peru and then to San Francisco.



The two sisters embraced the San Francisco lifestyle while preparing for a life of espionage with the CIA. All plans were thwarted after Angelina met native San Franciscan, John Barbagelata. There was an immediate spark and within a year they were married.



While John worked on building his real estate company and serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Angelina worked on creating an idyllic home for their eight children. With John's will and Angelina's wit, the Barbagelata household was never dull. Both agreed the most important thing in life was faith in God. That faith spread to their children and carried the family through difficult times.



In January of this year, Angelina was diagnosed with cancer. She was never one to pity herself. Instead, she comforted others with words of wisdom and stories of saints. Her strong faith gave her the appreciation for her fruitful life and the strength to survive her many sorrows.



Angelina passed away on March 18, 2019, just shy of her 94th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her son John and her brother Franco. She leaves behind her sister Anna Angelini and her children Anna Barbagelata-Arata (Ray), Elisa Swenson (Shane), Marina Woods (Steve), Angela Swenson (Scott), Elena Barbagelata-Miller, Mark Barbagelata (Rachel) and Paul Barbagelata (Marina) along with her many grandchildren. We will forever be changed for the better because of our beloved mother and Nonna.



Please join the family for a Rosary on Thursday, March 21st at 6:00pm at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Ave. in San Francisco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Brendan's on Friday, March 22nd at 11am. Committal service to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.







