Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 433-5692
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Canepa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Canepa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Canepa Obituary
Angela Canepa

Passed away peacefully at her home on April 19, 2020. A native of San Francisco she was very active in her beloved North Beach Community. She was an honorary board member of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club and was honored with the Woman of the Year award in 2014. She was involved in many organizations including the Italian Community Auxiliary and the DePaul Youth, to name a few. She is now with the love of her life, her husband, Tony. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them at her Lakeport summer home. Angela is survived by her daughters, Tina and Michele, her son in law John and her adored granddaughter, Danielle as well as relatives and countless friends. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Angela will be fondly remembered for her impeccable style, beautiful smile, and generosity! A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club 680 Filbert St. San Francisco, CA 94133

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Street Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -