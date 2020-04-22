|
Angela CanepaPassed away peacefully at her home on April 19, 2020. A native of San Francisco she was very active in her beloved North Beach Community. She was an honorary board member of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club and was honored with the Woman of the Year award in 2014. She was involved in many organizations including the Italian Community Auxiliary and the DePaul Youth, to name a few. She is now with the love of her life, her husband, Tony. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them at her Lakeport summer home. Angela is survived by her daughters, Tina and Michele, her son in law John and her adored granddaughter, Danielle as well as relatives and countless friends. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Angela will be fondly remembered for her impeccable style, beautiful smile, and generosity! A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club 680 Filbert St. San Francisco, CA 94133
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020