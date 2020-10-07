Angela Marie Gann

12-16-51 / 9-14-20

Angela was born in Sacramento, Ca. at Mercy General Hospital, to parents Richard F. - Joan Gann.

She attended K-12 schools, Sacramento City College and graduated from U.C. California-Berkeley where she joined Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Angela was retired from the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan where she was a National Director of the Compliance Program and Professional Development. Due to Covid-19 she developed depression while recovering from surgery that led to heart failure. Her life ended at Kaiser Hospital-Oakland on September 14, 2020 at the age of 68.

Angela was a loving and caring person and is survived by her parents, husband-Will Bierman, daughter Sarah, brother-Richard F. Gann II (Lisa), sister-Mary Ghaemian (Kaveh), nephews-Richard F. Gann III, Kaspian Ghaemian. She was predeceased by her brother John Orrin Gann on 9-7-20. As we weep an ocean of tears, she will always be with us in spirit-eternally.

More-post-Covid 19. In memorium - Angela Gann Crocker Art Museum 216 O Street Sacramento, Ca. 95814





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store