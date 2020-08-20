1/1
Angela Marchesin
1934 - 2020
Angela Augusta(Zanette) Marchesin
August 12, 1934 - August 14, 2020
Angela died quietly at home in San Mateo after several years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband Enrico (Rico) Marchesin and by her sister and two brothers in Italy.

Angela was born in Italy, north of Venice in the province of Treviso. She was a young girl during the difficult war years in that region. In 1967, Enrico left San Mateo for an extended trip to stay with cousins in Italy. There he met Angela who worked in her family's butcher shop in Conegliano. They married in 1968, and Angela moved to San Mateo where she took classes to become fluent in English and obtained her citizenship.

With her husband Rico she was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the Peninsula Italian American Social Club. She enjoyed traveling with Rico to bocce tournaments in Reno, New Orleans, St. Louis, and other cities.

Angela is survived by her nephews Robert Sabbatini of San Francisco and Julian Sabbatini of Annapolis, Maryland, as well as by her brother (Antonio), nephews (Vittorio and Francesco), and nieces (Silvia, Stefania, Natascia, Alessandra, and Francesca), in Italy.

The family will have a private burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to St. Matthew Catholic Church or a charity of their choice.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
