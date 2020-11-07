Angelita San Miguel MarcelinoOn Monday, November 2, 2020, Angelita San Miguel Marcelino, loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.Angelita (Babie) was born on March 11, 1934 in Morong, Rizal, Philippines to Felix and Tomasa San Miguel. She was the youngest of 13 children, hence her nickname, Babie. Babie received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines. After college, Babie taught second grade in Morong Elementary School. On May 5, 1963, she married Eladio Marcelino. They had four sons, Jerome, Nelson, Gerard and Thomas, and one daughter, Maria Angelita (Joy).In 1975, Babie and her children joined Eladio in San Francisco to build a new life. Babie worked for more than 20 years for the Bechtel Company in San Francisco. The Marcelino home on Augusta Street in San Francisco was always open to generations of family members, especially to relatives who were new to San Francisco and just starting out. At the Augusta house, one was always sure to receive a warm welcome and enjoy a delicious meal regardless of the time of the visit. If her sinigang was on the menu, you've hit the jackpot. Babie and Lading became surrogate parents and grandparents to so many. They were a strong and loving force that enveloped their immediate and extended families.Babie was especially popular with her nieces and nephews and the many children that came through her home. She never forgot a birthday, attended as many graduations, basketball games and performances as she could, and always had gifts at the ready for every occasion. That love was returned. No family member came through the Bay Area without visiting Babie; she was consulted regularly by family across the country for her advice and her blessing; and everyone called her on Mother's Day.Babie was a dedicated, loving and proud mother, and she saved a special part of her heart for her seven grandchildren, Julian, Kaeli, Angelita, Malcolm, Timothy, Alison and Owen.Babie is survived by her children (Jerome, Joy and Thomas), two daughters-in-law and a son-in-law, seven grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.Babie will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and hospitality, her easy smile and hearty laugh, and for her fierce love and loyalty to her family.A prayer service and vigil will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Duggan's Sierra Mortuary in Daly City, CA. A funeral service and mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in San Francisco.