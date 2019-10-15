|
|
Anita Barkan Robinson
Dec. 23, 1924-Oct. 15, 2019Born in San Francisco to Helen Weiman-Barkan & Maurice Barkan, and raised by her mother and stepfather, Al Shepard. Anita graduated from George Washington High School in 1942 and attended business school. She married Max Jermaine in 1945. Anita worked in high-level corporate and government positions, including "Proposals to the Moon" (during President Kennedy's administration). In 1965 she married Ellis Robinson; they owned the Terra Linda Variety Store from 1967 – 1976. Later, Anita became the head of human resources for the Securities & Exchange Commission in San Francisco until her retirement.
Anita will always be remembered for her kind demeanor, sense of humor, musical ability, and a flair for style & fashion. "For her, looking good was a fine art form." She was a life member of the Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile.
Anita's greatest love was her family. She will be deeply missed by her children Dennis (Renée) Jermaine, Kathleen Jermaine (Lew) Goldklang, Marcéa (Charles) Terra, Louise Robinson, brother Lewis (Doris) Shepard, and brother-in-law Joe Valdez. She was preceded in death by Max Jermaine, Ellis Robinson, her parents, and beloved sister Barbara Shepard Valdez.
She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren: Alicia & Joshua Jermaine, David (Christa) Goldklang, Julian (Desirée) Goldklang, Jordan Goldklang (Meredith Levine), Ashley Terra, & Forrest Robinson; great-grandmother of Jack & Norah Jermaine, and Charlie Goldklang.
Our family extends a sincere thank you to Anita's caregivers and Hospice of Marin for all their excellent care and love.
A private service and burial will be at Eternal Home Cemetery in Colma.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Jewish Family Services of Marin, and Hospice of Marin.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019