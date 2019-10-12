Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Dunstan Catholic Church
1133 Broadway
Millbrae, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Honnert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Honnert


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Honnert Obituary
Anita Marie Honnert

July 16, 1926 - October 10, 2019

The beloved matriarch of our family, Anita Honnert, passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald (d. 1/6/1986). She was born in Schio, Italy to Maria Sella and Nicholas Kruer. Anita was a resident of Millbrae for 64 fulfilling and vibrant years. She was very active in the St. Dunstan's Parish Community. She recently retired from Travelers Aid at SFO after 37 years. Anita was a life long Giants fan and season ticket holder at "The Stick".
She leaves behind a loving family, Sue Benveniste (Tony), Stephen Honnert (Kathy), Michelle Haskins (Dennis), Michael Honnert, eleven grand children and eleven great-grand children. Her heart and home were open to everyone.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations in her memory to the .

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.