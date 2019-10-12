|
|
Anita Marie Honnert
July 16, 1926 - October 10, 2019The beloved matriarch of our family, Anita Honnert, passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald (d. 1/6/1986). She was born in Schio, Italy to Maria Sella and Nicholas Kruer. Anita was a resident of Millbrae for 64 fulfilling and vibrant years. She was very active in the St. Dunstan's Parish Community. She recently retired from Travelers Aid at SFO after 37 years. Anita was a life long Giants fan and season ticket holder at "The Stick".
She leaves behind a loving family, Sue Benveniste (Tony), Stephen Honnert (Kathy), Michelle Haskins (Dennis), Michael Honnert, eleven grand children and eleven great-grand children. Her heart and home were open to everyone.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations in her memory to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019