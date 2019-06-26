Anita Moglia August 27,1927 - June 24, 2019 Born August 27, 1927, Anita passed away on June 24, 2019 at age 91.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and a loyal friend. She is survived by her children Terri Jinkins (Bob), Mike Moglia, Tom Moglia (Emily), Steve Moglia (Kim), and Joe Moglia. She was a beloved grandmother to Andrew and Will Jinkins, Nicholas and Megan Moglia, and Melanie and Daniel Moglia. She was dearly loved by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Moglia, her parents Peter and Rose Poggi, and her siblings Helen Pasquini, Dorothy Ratto, and Ron Poggi. Anita was a lifelong Oakland resident and a graduate of Fremont High School.

She worked at Neldams Bakery for many years. She enjoyed family vacations at Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, Yosemite and her annual trip to Calistoga, a tradition that began in 1956. She loved music and her famous chocolate chip cookies have been a favorite at family gatherings for over 40 years.

Anita was devoted to her family, St. Theresa's parish, and the Madonna Della Guardia Society. Anita will be remembered as a kind, loving, and considerate person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A rosary will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 6pm. Hulls Chapel, 1139 Saranap Ave, Walnut Creek.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 1 at 10am. St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, San Pablo

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376 or the .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary