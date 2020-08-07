Anita Nathan

Anita Esna Nathan
April 23, 1931 – August 2, 2020
Anita Esna Nathan died at her daughter's home in Los Altos, California on August 2, 2020. She was 89.
Anita loved, and was beloved by, Marvin Nathan, who died in 2018. They were married for 44 years and were each other's best friend. They lived in San Francisco and enjoyed all the city had to offer, from the Giants to the symphony. They also enjoyed traveling, and together saw most of the world.
Anita loved her children -- Mark Miller, Peter Miller, and Diana Sauerhaft (David) -- and cherished her grandchildren -- Bryan and Evan Miller and Julia and Sam Sauerhaft.
Anita knew how to savor every moment, and approached life with pragmatism, curiosity, and a sense of humor. She also had a deep appreciation of life's joys and challenges that was informed by loss. When she was ten, her beloved sister, Ida, was struck and killed by a car.
Anita was born in Vancouver, B.C., Canada to Julia and Charles Jacobson. Her parents had immigrated from Berlin and Lithuania, respectively, and met and married in Calgary. Anita was the youngest of their five children. Her three brothers and sister preceded her in death. She remained close to many of her cousins and their children throughout her life.
Anita's family moved to Oakland when she was six. She attended Oakland High School, where she was editor of the school newspaper, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California, Berkeley. She also earned a Master's Degree from Berkeley's School of Social Work.
Anita had a 25-year career as a child welfare worker for the City and County of San Francisco's Department of Social Services. She became a manager of an innovative therapeutic foster care program within the department, before retiring in 1989.
Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with Marvin, her children, and grandchildren.
A date for her memorial service has not been set.
In lieu of flowers, Anita's family asks that you consider making a donation to your favorite charity
for children in her memory.