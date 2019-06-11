Anita Blaauw Reichel Anita Blaauw Reichel, born on November 14, 1928 in Phoenix Arizona, died on April 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Reichel, her parents Jan Blaauw & Gertrude (Van den Brink) natives of Holland and her sister, Margarite Williams of Casper, Wyoming. Anita is survived by her nieces, Catherine Schuman of Spearfish, SD and Jan Hawks of Casper, WY.

A long time employee of the City and County of San Francisco, Anita and her husband Joe, a prominent local businessman, resided in the City. They both enjoyed traveling the world until Joe died in 2007. In her later years Anita was disabled with lymphoma and spent the last several years under the loving care of Arsencia (Seny) Morales. The Family wishes to thank Seny for her devotion and service.

Anita was generous throughout her life in supporting various charities that helped children with birth defects and veterans disabled with war injuries. It is requested that donations be made in her name to charities that support these causes. Anita's ashes will be buried with those of her husband at Skylawn Cemetery on June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary