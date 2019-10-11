|
Ann AlexichAnn Alexich, aged 95, passed from this earth quietly and peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle (Sal) and Deanna; brother George Pavlovich; grandchildren Briana, Lauren and Annika Alexich Lindstrom; Anais and Daniel Alexich-Duran; step grandchildren Bianca Tudor (Josh), Cruz Reyna, and Evan Speer (Marisa); great-grandson Charlie and very soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter Lilijana.
She was preceded in death by parents, Marko and Kate Pavlovich; husband Daniel Alexich; siblings Sam Pavlovich; Dorothy Angelich and Millie Manock.
Ann was born in Pixley, California, raised in Biola, attended college in Fresno and worked as a legal secretary in Fresno, San Francisco and Oakland.
She was a woman who loved the city but never forgot her country roots or Serbian heritage. As she once wrote on a cognitive test measuring her ability to write a sentence "I love my family very much." We love her forever and she will greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Serbian Cemetery Chapel, 1801 Hillside Blvd, Colma, CA 94014.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019