Sister Ann Bernadette (Bernie) Barnes SNDdeN
Feb. 28, 1922 ~ Oct. 16, 2020
A generous, multi-talented person, Sister Ann Bernadette was a lifetime believer in the power of education and the importance of making this world more just, especially for those with the greatest needs. She was known for her commitment to the Blessed Mother and her insistence on the equality of women's voices in the Church and national affairs. She loved the color purple.
The older daughter of Nebraskan parents who moved to California to work for United Airlines in the early days of passenger air travel, Patricia Barnes grew up in San Carlos and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Redwood City and Notre Dame High School in Belmont. After a year at San Jose State College, she entered the convent.
In her seventy years as a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, Sister Ann Bernadette served for many years as a dedicated elementary and secondary teacher and administrator. She brought her rich educational experience to Cristo Rey High School in Sacramento when she helped establish the school in 2006, and she enjoyed both teaching there and mentoring new teachers.
One of her favorite experiences was teaching English as a Second Language and coordinating a high school diploma program for students ranging from 18 to 70 at the Notre Dame Education Center in Lawrence, Massachusetts. One of her former students wrote to her, "My life has been changing for the better, thanks to your dedication and patience . . . . you will always be a role model in my life."
In her five years as a staff member of the Emergency Housing Consortium in San Jose, Sister Bernie advocated for homeless people needing mental health and employment services. She also served as the liturgy coordinator at the large multi-cultural Most Holy Trinity Parish in East San Jose; she provided Notre Dame hospitality at the House of Prayer in Carmel, and she contributed as a Board member at Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont.
She was fortunate to live close to her only sibling, Bonnie Barnes Fox and her husband, Jim, and their very caring family, joining them for weekly family dinners surrounded by grand-nieces and nephews, and enjoying the comedic skits they performed.
Sr. Bernie died peacefully at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland, after being a member of the Province Center community in Belmont for the past ten years. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, her Sisters of Notre Dame, and many former students, colleagues and friends.
Mass will be celebrated for Sister Ann Bernadette when a gathering is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 1520 Ralston Avenue, Belmont 94002 or online at snddenwest.org
.
To read more about Sr. Bernie Barnes and share a memory with us, go to www.snddenwest.org
.