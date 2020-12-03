Ann Mary Gardner
April 26, 1927 ~ December 1, 2020
Ann passed away on December 1, 2020 at the age of 93 due to recent declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack King Gardner, in March 2016. She is survived by her 6 children, Tom Gardner (Jackie), Steve (Ellen), Kathy Cunny (Mike), David (Mary), Carol Scherba (Vince), and Michael (Connie). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Ann was born and raised in San Francisco, graduating from Mercy High School. Ann and Jack married on February 12, 1949 and celebrated 67 years of marriage. In addition to being busy with 6 children, she often worked outside the home. Ann was a renowned cook, along with Jack, hosting many Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for her large family as well as numerous dinner parties for family and friends. Ann and Jack also loved eating out, treating children and grandchildren to wonderful meals. Ann was a member of St. Dunstan Catholic Church, St. Dunstan Italian Catholic Federation, Millbrae Historical Society and AARP. She had many friends at the Native Sons of the Golden West as she attended many of their functions with Jack.
Ann will be remembered for her strength, determination, love and devotion for her family. She was lovingly referred to and addressed as "Queen" by her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial arrangements are pending.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030
In lieu of flowers, her family appreciates donations to the charity of your choice
.