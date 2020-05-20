Ann Insook GarletsOctober 21, 1936 - May 13, 2020Ann Insook Garlets, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13 at her home in South San Francisco in the presence of her family.She was born on October 21, 1936 in Kaesong, Korea, the daughter of Tae Soon Ahn and Cho Soon Duk.While growing up during the Korean War, her family was uprooted and later reunited. The family relocated to Seoul where Ann earned a college degree in English Literature.After emigrating to the United States, she continued her education, eventually earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from San Francisco State University.She had a wide range of interests, including photography, crocheting and tennis, and enjoyed opera, country music, Hawaiian slack key guitar and gospel hymns.Ann's spiritual life was very important to her. She was an active member and elder at the Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Daly City, where she was part of a large and loving community.Ann epitomized genuine kindness, generosity and good humor. She always had a smile on her face and was quick to laughter. Ann made lifelong friendships, and was dedicated to the health and wellbeing of her loved ones. Her dedication, loyalty, and service to them will not be forgotten. Ann will always remain in the hearts of those who remember her.She is survived by her sister, Joann, of South San Francisco, her brother, James, of Wilmette, Illinois, her husband, Don, her two children, and her five grandchildren.