Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
999 Brotherhood Way
SF, CA
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Church
999 Brotherhood Way
SF, CA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
999 Brotherhood Way
SF, CA
Ann Karas


1941 - 2019
Ann Karas Obituary
Ann Karas

On Friday, June 28, 2019, Ann Karas, who was a beloved sister, aunt, godmother, great aunt & friend, unexpectedly passed away. Ann was born in 1941 to John & Georgia Karas in Argos, Greece. The Karas family immigrated to the US to San Francisco, CA in 1956. Ann worked in the insurance business for 40 years.
Ann loved to belly dance & rarely missed an opportunity to showcase her talents at different venues or to put on her own shows. She also loved tending to her garden. She had the most beautiful flowers, figs and a variety of fruit to share with her family & friends. Ann thoroughly enjoyed going to the gym for pilates & yoga. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers: Steven & Dimitrios & sister, Anastasia. She is survived by her sister, Kathy; brothers: Bill, Jim, Angie & Chris; nieces: Gina & Joanna; and nephews: Jon, Jimmy & Jeremey, including their nine children. In addition, she has numerous uncles, aunts & cousins, in Greece, Australia & the US.
Friends and family are invited to visit after 5pm and attend a Trisagion at 7pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, SF. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am also at Holy Trinity Church. Burial to follow at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019
