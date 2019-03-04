Home

More Obituaries for Ann Kortick
Ann Kortick

Ann Kortick

Ann Kortick Obituary
Ann Elizabeth Kortick

Ann Elizabeth Kortick, age 93, of Jefferson, Oregon passed away on Monday, Feb. 25th, 2019.

Ann was born on April 4th, 1925, in Berlin, New Hampshire to Ruben and Lucy Barnes. She attended Berlin High School Class of 1943 and Becker Junior College 1944.

Ann moved to California and married Donald Kortick in 1945. They had 5 children, Shirl Lee (deceased), Donald Jr. (deceased), Bradford, Kim, and Caroline. Ann leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Alicia, Kristen, Cassandra, and Kelly; and 2 great grandchildren: Aidan and Dylan.

Ann's hobbies in the later years included, pottery, painting, birdwatching, reading, feeding wildlife, and viewing nature from her back deck.

She always allowed us the freedom to grow and will always be deeply missed by all.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Kortick family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
