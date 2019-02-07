|
|
Ann Lee
June 17, 1926 - January 19, 2019Passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019. A San Francisco native, Ann was born in the city on June 17, 1926 to Lee Lin Hin and Lee Leong Shee, the ninth of eleven children-Hanson, Kay, Randolph, Dudley, Irene, Rose, David, Dawson, Edward, and Connie. She attended Jean Parker Elementary, Francisco Junior High and Galileo High.
Ann loved to shop for her children and grandchildren and enjoyed her soap operas and movies. Most of all she loved her family and extended family.
She was pre-deceased by her husband George. She is survived by her daughter Janet, son Kennith, grandchildren Alex (Lisa), Stephanie (Jeff), Robi (Jamie), Steven, Denise and great-grandchildren Ashby, Emery, Izzy and Toni. She had many nieces and nephews that she cared so much about.
Private services will be at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019