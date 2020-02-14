|
|
Ann M. Stone
May 20, 1938 – January 24, 2020Ann passed away peacefully at her beloved home, that she so wonderfully made a haven for family and friends. As a true lover of cultures, art, and nature, she surrounded herself with the treasures of her life.
Ann was born on May 20, 1938 in Santa Monica, CA, to Arthur and Emmy Lou Morton. The oldest of her siblings, Jane, Tom and John Morton, Ann graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1956. She attended U.C. Berkeley, where she met her husband, Peter Stone. They started a family in 1961, raising three children, Adam, Jeff, and Rachel Stone. Ann embraced her family, her Bay Area friends, and the 1960's and 1970's, active in her community, politics, the environment, and social/economic justice. From family Thanksgivings to July 4th bashes, she loved hosting as many of her family and friends as she could assemble on "her hill".
After 23 years working as a teacher's aid for the Saratoga School District, she was able to take the time to travel the world with her long-time partner, James Brooks. Combining her passion for cultures and music, she added folk-dancing to one of her many active interests, never losing sight of the importance of living life to the fullest. Later, suffering a stroke, a life of strength and energy enabled her smile to continue to light up the room.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the World Wildlife Fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020