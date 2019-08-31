|
Ann Ashburn McCabe
Dec 4, 1932-Aug 6, 2019Ann was born in San Francisco, CA to Bertha Ann Sissel and Henry Parke Ashburn.
She graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Microbiology. She loved her bugs! She retired from Smith Kline after 40 years. She then did tax preparation at H & R Block.
Ann loved to travel. She played violin with the SF Symphony, but her true passion was singing. She sang with the NDV choir, the Interfaith Choir, St. Ignatius Choir & the SF Choral Society.
She married Joseph L. McCabe in 1956 who preceded her in death in 1996. They raised six children, Sheila, Stephen, Timothy, Cecilia, Kathryn & Kevin.
She was a proud Grandma of Esperanza, Jessica, Juanita, Andrew & Javon, a proud Great Grandma of Joseph, Heladio, Antonio, Axolouha, Mariano, Cecilia, Aliana, David, Leila, Zahara, Azalea, & Rachael, and a proud Great Great Grandma of Rosalie.
A country girl at heart, she spent her childhood summers in Siskyou Co with her Aunt and cousins. She remained in San Francisco until her peaceful passing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
A Wake/Rosary will be held Sept 11, from 6-8pm & a Funeral Mass Sept 12, @ 10am, both at St. Ignatius Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019