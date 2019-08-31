Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Ignatius Church
650 Parker Ave
San Francisco, CA 94118
Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Ignatius Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann McCabe


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann McCabe Obituary
Ann Ashburn McCabe

Dec 4, 1932-Aug 6, 2019

Ann was born in San Francisco, CA to Bertha Ann Sissel and Henry Parke Ashburn.
She graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Microbiology. She loved her bugs! She retired from Smith Kline after 40 years. She then did tax preparation at H & R Block.
Ann loved to travel. She played violin with the SF Symphony, but her true passion was singing. She sang with the NDV choir, the Interfaith Choir, St. Ignatius Choir & the SF Choral Society.
She married Joseph L. McCabe in 1956 who preceded her in death in 1996. They raised six children, Sheila, Stephen, Timothy, Cecilia, Kathryn & Kevin.
She was a proud Grandma of Esperanza, Jessica, Juanita, Andrew & Javon, a proud Great Grandma of Joseph, Heladio, Antonio, Axolouha, Mariano, Cecilia, Aliana, David, Leila, Zahara, Azalea, & Rachael, and a proud Great Great Grandma of Rosalie.
A country girl at heart, she spent her childhood summers in Siskyou Co with her Aunt and cousins. She remained in San Francisco until her peaceful passing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
A Wake/Rosary will be held Sept 11, from 6-8pm & a Funeral Mass Sept 12, @ 10am, both at St. Ignatius Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.