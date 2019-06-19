|
Ann P. Moreno
August 1, 1918 - June 16, 2019Passed away at 100+ years old. Predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph and son, Ron. Survived by her son Bob (Joan) and daughter-in-law Sally, her sister Doris (Lou) 5 grandchildren: Josh (Reina), Ronnie, Ashley, Bobby (Palu) and Dawn (Dave) and 7 great-grandchildren.
Thanks to her loving caregivers, Chona and Jona, Mom was able to be in her home until this past April.
Friends and family may visit between 5 - 8pm, Mon. June 24, Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. S.F., where a Rosary Service will be held at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Tues., June 25 at Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St., S.F. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019