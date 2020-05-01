Ann Pezaro
Ann Pezaro1940 - 2020Ann dedicated nearly thirty years of her life to teaching children in San Francisco and spent fifty years of her life with Harold Supriano, with whom she travelled the world. She was a loving mother to her son Ari, and good friend to many. Literature and art were her passions and she was an extraordinarily kind-hearted person who is now resting in peace.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
