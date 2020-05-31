Ann Garner Rogers

April 25, 1933- May 1, 2020

Ann Garner Rogers, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's. She was born on April 25, 1933 in Rochester, New York to the late Wilkens and Marion Garner. Ann then moved with her family to Glendale, California where she spent her formative years. Following graduation from Hoover High in Glendale she went on to attend nearby Occidental College. After graduation, she began teaching fourth grade in Orinda, California. A few years later, she met her future husband, John Rogers, on a blind date in Berkeley. Within four months they were married in June 1956 and ultimately celebrated over 63 years together.



Ann and John started their family in the Oakland Montclair hills and moved to Piedmont, California in 1966 where they remained for almost 30 years. Ann was a devoted full-time mother to her two children and involved in many organizations including Children's Hospital, Lincoln Child Center, Piedmont Garden Club and DAR. She also doted on the family's series of dogs (most of which were Golden Retrievers named "Teal"). Ann and John enjoyed many wonderful summers on the Bitterroot River in their home near Darby, Montana. In 1995, Ann and John decided to move to the country and built a home near Graton, California where they developed an extensive garden: Ann grew beautiful roses and John specialized in specimen Camellias and wine grapes. Ann and John loved to travel and were especially partial to New York, England and France, where they made many lifelong friends.



Ann was quietly but fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She had great sense of style, was a fantastic cook, had a beautiful singing voice and never met a person she couldn't talk to. She had a way of putting people at ease within moments of meeting them. She was as comfortable fly fishing on the Madison River in Montana as she was sipping a cocktail at the Cafe Carlyle in New York City. While John was a life-long fly fisherman, she was always the one that caught the biggest trout. In her later years, she loved nothing better than spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Ann is survived by her son John III (Sue), her daughter Lyn (Kevin) and her grandchildren: Flynn, Kelly and Elizabeth. Her husband John preceded her in death on December 10, 2019.



When social gatherings are deemed safe, the family plans to schedule a memorial. Donations in Ann's name can be made to Hospice by the Bay. We sincerely thank Bello Gardens in San Anselmo and Hospice by the Bay for their loving care of our mother during her last few months.





