Ann Byrne Shea
April 24, 1926 – July 19, 2019Ann Byrne Shea, a loving and cherished matriarch of a large extended family who touched the lives of many through her kindness and open-heartedness, died peacefully at her Mill Valley home while surrounded by her family on July 19, her late husband's birthday. She was 93.
Ann was born in Chicago on April 24, 1926, the second of three children and only daughter, to James and Marie Byrne. She attended Our Lady of Mercy and St. Ferdinand's grammar schools and graduated from Notre Dame High School and Mundelein College, where she earned an education degree.
While working on her Master's at Northwestern, Ann met her future husband, John. They were married April 21, 1951, and had five sons, four of whom were born in Chicago before the family relocated to Marin County in 1961. After two years in Novato, the family settled in Mill Valley.
Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Mill Valley since 1963 and a member of the Outdoor Art Club in Mill Valley since 1988. She worked into her 80s at a variety of jobs.
During her school years, Ann worked at the Chicago Tribune and later at the Patricia Vance modeling agency. After the move to California, she worked at the John Robert Powers modeling agency, where she taught etiquette, diction and fencing to young women including contestants for top beauty pageants, remarkable considering she had five boys and no girls.
She also served as a hostess for Luncheon Is Served (introducing new food items to groups throughout the Bay Area) and a salesperson at the Emporium department store and Motherhood Maternity. She worked at Viacom cable, where she was employee of the year, and in her later years at the College of Marin theatre box office and the Redwoods retirement community.
Always quick with a quip, laugh or funny story, Ann performed in San Francisco-based improvisation comedy groups in the 1960s. Her creativity was an inspiration to all her children. Terry is the music teacher at Lagunitas School, Mike has performed in local bands and runs a construction company, Dan is a record producer and composer, John is a sportswriter at the San Francisco Chronicle and Frank is the family MVP who in recent years dedicated his life to caring for his mother.
Ann valued her faith and had a passion for cooking, gardening, music, sports and volunteer work, including in schools, youth sports, her church and various clubs. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, Charades and hosting huge holiday and birthday parties. She opened her home to all – a sign on her front door greeted visitors: "Céad Míle Fáilte" (Gaelic for "100,000 welcomes") -- and often boarded extended family members and friends in need of a room.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie, husband John, brothers James and Francis and daughter-in-law Tina. She is survived by her five sons Terry, Mike, Dan, John and Frank, daughters-in-law Sharon, Chris, Rita and Zdena, sister-in-law Avonne, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout the country and many dear friends.
A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at 3 Oakdale Ave. in Mill Valley on Friday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow across the street at 1 West Blithedale Ave. in Mill Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019