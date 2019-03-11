Anna Anchartechahar February 18, 1943-March 9, 2019 Anna Anchartechahar, age 76 of Burlingame, peacefully entered into rest on March 9, 2019. Born in Osses, France on February 18, 1943, she immigrated to San Francisco in 1964 and, along with her husband, owned and operated the Basque Hotel Restaurant off Broadway. Greeting her in Heaven will be her beloved husband, Sauveur and parents Jean and Marie Ansola. Saddened by their loss are her loving sons; Alan (Jeannine) of Tracy, and Roger (Karen) of Redwood City; grandchildren Emily and Marc of Tracy and Brett and Eric of Redwood City. Anna is survived by her dear siblings; Arnaud (Marie Jeanne) Ansola of France, Antoinette (Francisco) Oroz of San Rafael, Jean Pierre (Rocio) Ansola of South San Francisco and Marie Jeanne (Hans-Peter) Reiser of Switzerland and many other loving family and friends both here and in Europe.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.





