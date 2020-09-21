Anna Matteucci

Anna MatteucciAugust 26, 1926 ~ September 19, 2020Late of Burlingame and San Mateo County resident for 52 years, entered into rest at her home on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Otello Matteucci for 41 years. Loving mother of Marisa Vierra (her husband Larry) and Frank Matteucci (his wife Carrie). Predeceased by her dear sisters Ave, Carla and Niccolina. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Ellie, Joey, Elena, Lucy and Mia along with her great grandchildren Wyatt and Lily in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and relatives here and in Italy.A native of San Ginese, Italy, age 94 years.She loved her garden and cooking for her loving family.Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.In lieu of flowers her family prefers donations to the Capuchin Franciscan Order, c/o Our Lady of Angels, 1345 Cortez Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010.