|
|
Anna C. Nomura
November 16, 1932 - June 26, 2019Anna Chieko Nomura enjoyed the simple things in life with great enthusiasm. The only child of Tadao and Fumiko Suetsugu (Honolulu,HI), she always wanted a large family. Anna met Harry T. Nomura, DDS, in 1955; married in 1956, became a mother and moved to San Francisco to join her husband in 1957. Anna passed quietly at home on June 26, 2019, and is survived by her husband of 60 + years, Harry Nomura, daughters Claire and her partner, Steve; Judy; Ellen and her husband, Jared; and son Gary and his wife, Hiromi; along with grandchildren, Nicole, Nolan, and Cassidy. While raising her children, she also worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at the family dental clinic. Always energetic, once her children had left the nest, Anna volunteered at St. Agnes, a local soup kitchen, and was active with Kimochi's Nikkei Club. She will be greatly missed.
A private family service was held at St. Agnes Church on July 23rd in San Francisco and she has been laid to rest at the Golden Gate Cemetery in San Bruno.
Anna had a strong affinity to:
St. Agnes Church
1025 Masonic Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94117
Kimochi Inc.
1715 Buchanan St.
San Francisco, CA 94115
Fontbonne University
680 Wydown Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 6305-3098
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019