Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Anna O'Connor Wiles

Anna O'Connor Wiles Obituary
Anna O'Connor Wiles

Anna (O'Connor) Wiles passed away suddenly in Reno, NV on Wednesday, June 26th 2019. Anna was 42 years old. She was a loving, passionate person that made friends with all she met. Anna loved so many simple life pleasures; she was a foodie and an amazing cook, she was an avid reader, could quote any movie line and loved to laugh. Her humor was contagious.
Anna was born in San Francisco on January 30, 1977 to Anna May and Jeremiah O'Connor both deceased. Anna is survived by her sweet son Ronan Anthony Wiles, her former husband Seth Wiles and her siblings Kathleen (Patrick Hanley), Eileen and David O'Connor. She was the very proud Auntie to Ryan, Emily, Aidan and Jack. Loved by so many cousins in the US and in Ireland along with her Auntie Alice O'Keeffe and her Uncle Neilly O'Sullivan.
Family and friends whose lives were touched by Anna are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel's Church 2559 40th Avenue in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 17th. The formal service begins at 11am. A private interment (immediate family only) will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to St. Jude's Hospital for Children in Anna's memory.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
