Anne E. BartaliniAnne Evanoff Bartalini passed away on December 1st, 2019 in Alameda, Ca.
She was born in Calumet, MN., the seventh child of Sam and Anna Evanoff.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, retired California Superior Court Judge C. Richard Bartalini, daughter Denise A. Bartalini of Alameda, son Robert C. (Karen) Bartalini of Medford, OR., son David C. Bartalini of Alameda, granddaughter Jessica A. Bartalini of Spokane, WA., grandson Christopher R. (Aimee) Bartalini of Medford, OR., great grandson Joshua, great granddaughter Jordan, both of Medford, OR., and sister Barbara Cleland of Indiana, PA.
Predeceasing her are her parents, her brothers John, Jim, Sam, Christi, & Bill, and sisters Mary Miller and Clara Kohler.
She was a graduate of Greenway High School and the Minneapolis School of Business. Anne was very active with Children's Hospital of Oakland, California Home Society and several units of the P.T.A.
She was a lifelong avid Oakland Raiders fan, attending all home games, a multitude of away games, and all the Raiders Super Bowl appearances. She was an excellent bowler and a serious bridge player, enjoying games with many friends.
Services will be private with a celebration of life being held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the animal shelter or rescue organization of your choice.
