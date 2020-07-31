Anne Campisi

Anne Elizabeth Campisi
April 15, 1973 – July 10, 2020
Anne Elizabeth Campisi, 47, passed away peacefully at her Berkeley home, with family at her side, after a six-year struggle against brain cancer. Born in 1973, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Dominic J. Campisi and Betsy Campisi (nee Gillick), Annie grew up in Walnut Creek and attended the College Preparatory School in Berkeley. She received a bachelor's degree, with honors, in Cognitive Science at Vassar College in 1995 and a Masters of Fine Arts in fiction writing from the University of California at Irvine in 2002. Among the many honors she has received for her writing are the George Bennett Fellowship from Phillips Exeter Academy, the James Jones First Novel Fellowship and artist residencies at the Anderson Center in Minnesota and the Hambidge Center in Georgia.
Annie met her future husband, Evan Winet, at Vassar, and they fell in love in the course of their many travels across the United States. Their life together was a journey, and they lived at various times in Ithaca, NY; St. Paul, MN; Canberra, Australia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Pittsburgh, PA and various places in California, before returning to Berkeley in 2009. In 2005, Annie accompanied Evan on a research trip to Syria, and wrote a vivid piece about children postcard hawkers at the ancient Roman city of Palmyra (which was later vandalized by ISIS forces) [See http://www.pology.com/article/051011.html
.]
Annie was a high school debater, writer of fiction and non-fiction, a storyteller and a luminous soul who lived boldly, dreamed prolifically, and brought all who loved her into more vivid and wondrous perceptions of the beauty of the universe and our place in it. She is survived by her parents, her husband, her two sons, Dominic and Horatio Winet, her two sisters, Megan and Catherine Campisi, and many other loving friends and family. She left us far, far too soon, and we will all miss her dearly and carry her light forward.
A private virtual ceremony will be held this weekend to be followed at a later time with a tree dedication in Mendocino County. Inquiries may be directed to Evan at evanwinet@gmail.com.