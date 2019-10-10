|
Anne Patricia Sweeney Desler
July 18, 1929 - October 5, 2019Anne, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend to many, passed away peacefully on October 5. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her family.
Anne was born at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco on July 18, 1929. She was, at her core, a San Francisco girl, growing up on Holloway Avenue in the Ingleside where she attended St. Emydius Grammar School before going to high school at Star of the Sea where she graduated in 1947.
Anne grew up surrounded by a strong and loving Irish family. Her father Jim, from Donegal, and mother Mary from the Aran Islands, provided the foundation for the unwavering Catholic faith Anne carried with her throughout her life. She was also very close with her brothers Jim and Roger, and in particular her sister, Maureen, to whom she remained dear until Maureen's passing in 1993. One of her fondest childhood memories was attending the San Francisco World's Fair on Treasure Island. During her teens, she worked as a messenger for the U.S. Navy at the Federal Building where she delivered the Terms of Surrender for the Japanese at the end of World War II.
Anne remained true to San Francisco, attending San Francisco College for Women (Lone Mountain–now part of USF) where she served as student body president. Following graduation, she worked as a second and third grade teacher at Irving M. Scott Elementary School before venturing to Kaiserslautern, Germany where she taught at the Army school. She returned to teach at Commodore Sloat Elementary in San Francisco. It was around that time she met and married another San Franciscan, Dudley Desler, enjoying a wonderful marriage that spanned 62 years. The couple moved to San Mateo where they raised six children.
Dedicated to her faith and devoted to her community, Anne was a lifelong participant in her local parishes, including St. Bartholomew's in San Mateo for over 50 years. Her tireless volunteer activities included the establishment of College and Career Centers at Junipero Serra, Mercy and Notre Dame High Schools on the Peninsula. In addition, she served as President of the Serra High School Mother's Club. Anne also cherished her time at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco where she had worked as a docent since 1990.
Anne was a constant link to her extended family all over the world, including many relatives in Ireland. Her historical knowledge, organizational skills, and lifelong relationships with hundreds of family members and friends was, and still is a source of great joy to all of us.
In addition to her husband, Dudley, Anne is survived by her six children: Kevin (Terrie); Stephen; Michael (Peggy); Jim (Anne); Brian (Jennifer); and Nancy Carroll (Kevin). Her 13 grandchildren include: Caroline, Nick, Ellie and Matt Desler; John, Cate and Peter Desler; Chris, Margaret and Mary Carroll; Will Desler; and Marisa and Ethan Steck. She is also survived by her brother Roger (Beverly) and many nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James (Marian), and her sisters Maureen (Bob) and Margaret.
All are invited to attend a celebration of Anne's life on October 18, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Bartholomew's Church, Alameda de las Pulgas and Crystal Springs Road, San Mateo. The service will be preceded by a rosary in the chapel at 9:30am. Inurnment will take place at St. John's Cemetery, San Mateo.
Donations would be appreciated in Anne's name to the Docent Program at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019