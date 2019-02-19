Sr. Anne Therese Allen, CSJ Sep 11, 1921-Feb 12, 2019 Though born in Illinois, Sr. Anne Therese spent her early life in San Francisco and was educated by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange at Notre Dame des Victoires High School. She entered the congregation in 1940. Her early years in ministry were as a teacher in parish elementary and high schools throughout California and 12 years in Makawao, Maui. Her warmth and sense of humor delighted all who came to know her. She earned her Ed.D. at the University of San Francisco which snatched her up for ministry immediately. Sr. Anne Therese served several roles there: as Adjunct Faculty-English Evaluator; Assistant Dean; and Academic Advisor to students in the College of Professional Studies. In 2009, she moved to Regina Residence where she continued in community support and an active voice in congregational assemblies.



The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Sat, Feb 23, 2019 in the Motherhouse Chapel at 10:30 a.m. and she will be interred at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Orange. Donations may be sent in Sr. Anne Therese's name to the Development Office at 440 S. Batavia Street, Orange CA 92868 to support the Sisters' ongoing ministries.



