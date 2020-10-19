Anne Gordon Ward

December 17, 1922 - October 9, 2020

Anne Gordon Ward passed away peacefully in her home on October 9, 2020, age 97. She is survived by a brother, Jack Gordon of Spokane, WA, a sister Christine Gordon of Concord, CA, a son John (Kris) of Eugene, OR, a son Gordon (Barbara) of Lafayette, CA, and three grandchildren, Phoebe, Mary Jane, & Bret. She was predeceased by husband Richard and granddaughter Molly.



Anne spent her early years in Seattle and Tacoma, then moved with her family to Piedmont during high school years. At Cal Berkeley she joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. WWII took her to Hawaii having joined the Women's Air Raid Defense, a division of the Army Air Corp. In Hawaii she fell in love with her husband Richard who was in the Navy. They were married in Medina, WA, but quickly returned to the Bay Area settling in Lafayette in 1946. She and her husband eventually built a Japanese style home in 1960 with a beautiful Japanese garden, which was frequently on tour.



As an avid gardener she joined both Piedmont and Happy Vally Garden Clubs and was an active member of the Garden Club of America both as a horticulture judge and flower judge. She had an eye for beauty which was evidenced in her mosaics, oil paintings, sumi-e paintings, and she spent many happy years studying ikebana. She also enjoyed playing tennis and bridge.



Anne was known for her generosity and welcoming smile. She made friends easily, which was a blessing, as she outlived most of her contemporaries.



Memorial donations can be made to:

St. Anselms Episcopal Church, 682 Michael L. Lafayette, CA 94549

or John Muir Health Foundation 1400 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store