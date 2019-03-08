Annette Gologorsky (Belkin) October 24, 1922 - February 28, 2019 Gologorsky, Annette (Belkin) of Berkeley, CA October 24, 1922 - February 28, 2019. Annette was born in Chicago, IL to Jacob and Rebecca Belkin. During WWII she enlisted in the Women's Marine Corps and served her country receiving Morse code messages from ships in the Atlantic. In 1949 she graduated from UC Berkeley, where she met her beloved husband of 58 years, Fredric Gologorsky, who predeceased her in 2006. They raised their four children in Berkeley and remained in the same house since 1960. Annette taught elementary school in Berkeley and her students remember her as a devoted, patient, and creative teacher who helped them achieve their very best. Annette was an adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Many turned to her for her wisdom, compassion, honesty, and practicality. Her home was open and warm and was a frequent gathering place for family and friends. Loving mother of Paula Waluch (Vic), Shella Chazan (Temby), Debra Gologorsky (Wes) and Jonathan Gologorsky. Cherished grandmother of Justin Waluch (Jane), Laura Solomon (Michael), and Claire Waluch; Michael, Adam, and Eran Chazan; Evan, Rebecca (Dylan Wolman), and Matthew Gologorsky; Natalie Gologorsky; and also by Elysha Johnston (Robert). Loved by her great-grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Luke, Caroline, Catherine, and Anna.

We will miss her greatly.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Greater Bay Area and The Berkeley Education Foundation.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019