Annette Marie Losada
May 22, 1958 - June 9, 2020
Passed away aged 62. Beloved daughter of Joanne and George Losada (Charlotte). Loving sister and lifeline to Joey Losada. Devoted sister and best friend to Connie Losada, much loved sister-in-law to Sam Mogannam, and the love of her life, niece, Mia, her cherished aunt, Geri Polani, and her loving friends who were angels to her. A Celebration of her life will be announced, go to funeral home website for updates.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.