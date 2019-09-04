|
Annice Callahan, RSCJ
February 15, 1945 - August 10, 2019Religious of the Sacred Heart, Annice Callahan, died August 10, 2019, in Atherton, California.
Sister Callahan was born on February 15, 1945, in Fairborn, Ohio, to John Gualbert Paul Callahan and Marie Bernadette Callahan. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1966 and made her final profession in 1978. She was an alum of Barat College, in Lake Forest, Illinois, Boston College, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and the University of San Francisco in California. Sister Callahan wrote her doctoral dissertation on Karl Rahner and spent seven months in Innsbruck, Austria, having lengthy conversations with him. She served on the faculty of Boston College and Regis College in Toronto, Canada. A prolific writer and lecturer, she published a number of articles and books on spirituality. Sister Callahan is survived by her sisters, Clare Callahan from Cincinnati, Ohio; Aileen Callahan from Cambridge Massachusetts; and her brother, John Callahan, from Wimbledon, England, and her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A memorial Mass for Sister Callahan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Oakwood Chapel, 140 Valparaiso, Atherton, California 94027. A sharing of memories will follow the Mass. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. To read the full obituary, visit https://rscj.org/about/memoriam/annice-callahan-rscj
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019