|
|
Annie McMillian Young
September 23, 1930 ~ February 27, 2019Annie M. Young passed away peacefully at home with family on February 27, 2019. She was a Reference Librarian for the San Francisco Public Library and then City College of San Francisco for more than 40 years, and a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for more than 60 years.
Annie is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Burrell H. Young, Sr., her son Burrell H. Young, Jr. and her companion Felix Jackson. She is survived by daughters Karen A. Young-Simmons and Eleanor D. Young-Smith (Michael), and grandchildren Fatimah M. Aure (Seth) and Burrell H. Young, III.
A celebration of Annie's life will be held on March 8, 2019 at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 1975 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Viewing from 10-11 a.m., funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and repast immediately following the service. Burial at Cypress Lawn in Colma, CA .
Arrangements entrusted to Duggan's Funeral Services, 3434-17th St., San Francisco, CA. Family warmly suggests donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the National Ataxia Foundation (ataxia.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019