Ante "Anthony" Veraja
July 29, 1934 - August 9, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Ante "Anthony" Veraja announced his passing on August 9, 2019 at the age of 85. A memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic's church on Friday August 16th at 10:30am. Tony was born in Croatia and after escaping the communist regime moved to Brussels where he was an interpreter for fellow refugees before finally emigrating to the U.S. in the early 60s and settling in San Francisco where he led a full and wonderful life. He died at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Bernadette, the love of his life, and his son Ivan. A special thank you to Hospice by the Bay, especially Wilson, Ernesto, Vivian. Donations can be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019