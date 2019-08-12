Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Resources
More Obituaries for Ante Veraja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ante Veraja

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ante Veraja Obituary
Ante "Anthony" Veraja

July 29, 1934 - August 9, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Ante "Anthony" Veraja announced his passing on August 9, 2019 at the age of 85. A memorial mass will be held at St. Dominic's church on Friday August 16th at 10:30am. Tony was born in Croatia and after escaping the communist regime moved to Brussels where he was an interpreter for fellow refugees before finally emigrating to the U.S. in the early 60s and settling in San Francisco where he led a full and wonderful life. He died at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Bernadette, the love of his life, and his son Ivan. A special thank you to Hospice by the Bay, especially Wilson, Ernesto, Vivian. Donations can be made to Hospice by the Bay.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ante's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAvoy O'Hara
Download Now