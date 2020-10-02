Anthony Alioto

Anthony Mario Alioto



Anthony Mario Alioto passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home in San Mateo with his loving and devoted partner of 43 years, Judy Anderson, by his side and his family held close to his heart.



Son of Angelo and Tillie Alioto, Anthony and his two siblings were born and raised in San Francisco. Anthony attended St. James Boys School. After graduating from grammar school, he entered St. Joseph's Seminary in Mt. View and then St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park. He treasured those seminary days, grateful for the wonderful liberal arts education and great friends. A highlight of his later years was attending the 50th reunion of his seminary class where he reconnected and stayed close with many of those friends



In 1967 he went into the Army for three years with a year spent in Viet Nam as a paramedic. After the Army he worked for the supermarket chain of QFI/CALA Foods, until his retirement in 2002.



Anthony enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling and mentoring children and adults but most of all, he loved the people in his life and was kind to everyone he met. Anthony's smile would light up a room and fill your spirit with the love that he emanated. The truth is that everyone who came in contact with Anthony was special to him. His smile, his laugh, his way of being made you feel at ease, supported and cared for.



He leaves behind his loving sister, Joan (Howard) and their two sons, with whom Anthony shared a close bond…David (Francesca) daughter Liliana and Marc (Rebecca) children Lauren and Isaac.



He also leaves his brother Frank (Rosemary) children Michael and Nicole. Anthony remained close with his dear cousins Nina D'Acquisto, Frances Bowe, Albert Murolo and the Bisazza "girls", all who enriched his life up to his last days.



From his days at QFI/CALA Foods, his friendship with Joe Bloom (Laneil) became a lasting and cherished one.



Anthony had a loving relationship with Judy's son Victor (Suzanne) and son Ryan, as well as Judy's sister Sara.



Anthony was a towering presence in our lives and we will miss him every day.



