Anthony Dominic Alioto
March 6, 1930 – November 27, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Dominic Alioto, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away November 27, 2020 at age 90.
Tony was the son of Giuseppe & Rosa Alioto, immigrants from Porticello, Sicily. Born and raised in North Beach, he attended Galileo High School and University of San Francisco. He graduated from City College of San Francisco with a degree in hotel restaurant management.
After working in the food industry, Tony co-owned Brown Furniture in San Francisco. Relocating to Sonoma in 1980, he owned Alioto & Associates for many years.
Remaining involved in the North Beach community, Tony belonged to the Italian Athletic Club, Salesian Boys & Girls Club, and was President of the Columbus Day Celebration. His lifelong participation in The Madonna del Lume was dear to his heart, connecting him to his Sicilian heritage.
Tony was a private pilot, was a published music composer, and was an excellent cook who loved big family celebrations. He was a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Sonoma.
Later in life, Tony was captain of his bocce ball team, and played regularly.
Tony is survived by his wife of 34 years, Gail Alioto; his children Stefanie Alioto-Kemp (David), Toinette Alioto-Nguyen (Linh), James "Jimmy" Alioto (Juli), John Alioto, Kristin Wheeler (Craig), Mike Tweden (Michelle), and seven grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters Nina and Marguerita, and his brother Jack. Tony was predeceased by first wife Eola "Peggi" Alioto and youngest brother Joseph.
At Tony's request, there will be no formal service. Donations can be made to Salesian Boys & Girls Club, Hospice by The Bay, or to the charity of your choice
. Psalm 91.