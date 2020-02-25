San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Anthony Phillip Cordero

Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia, and his children, Tawny, Anthony Jr. and Lisa. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Krystal, Michelle, Jeremy, Alyssa, Zane, Marissa and Daphnee and one great grandchild, Daisey. He is also survived by one sister, Carmelita Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son James and his siblings Isabel Gonzales, Julia Castro, Bob Cordero, Adolfo Cordero, Josephine Arambula, Joseph Cordero, Charlie Cordero, David Cordero, Daniel Cordero, Rosalie Barrett and William Cordero. Anthony enjoyed playing the guitar and attended class at the War Memorial Community Center for the past several years. His other passion was taking getaways with his wife to Cache Creek Casino.
Friends and family may attend a Chapel Service on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
