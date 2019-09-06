|
Anthony Politopoulos
November 24, 1940 - September 4, 2019Anthony "Tony" Politopoulos passed away after a two year battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and family, on Wednesday, September 4th, right after Madison Bumgarner's first pitch.
He is survived by his son, Pavlos, daughter-in-law, Kris, twin sister, Angelikki, brother-in-law, Spyros, nephews, Nikos and Mixalis, niece, Ioanna, grandchildren, Elektra, Corenthia, and Ryan, and great grandson, Aksel.
Tony was born in Patras, in the Peloponnese of Greece, in 1940. He came to the US in the late 50's to attend university, first at Mankato State (now Minnesota State) and later at Oregon State, where he graduated with a Masters Degree in Science with a focus on mathematics. His thesis paper was entitled "Stochastic Models of the Brownian Motion".
In the late 60's, after graduation, Tony relocated to San Francisco where he would begin working for Wells Fargo in the summer of 1967, stamping cancelled checks on the swing shift. He stayed in San Francisco the rest of his life and worked at Wells Fargo until October of 2009 when he retired as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Properties.
The family would like to encourage anyone looking to do something in memory to donate to a local homeless shelter or advocacy group or donate to the local arts in lieu of gifts or flowers. Homeless advocacy and patronage of the arts are both things that were very important to Tony.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019