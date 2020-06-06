Anthony Sheehan
1934 - 2020
June 3, 1934 - May 30, 2020
On May 30, 2020, Anthony Sheehan, devoted husband to Christine for 51 years and loving father to Pauline (Fernando) Sanchez and Kevin Sheehan, passed away at the age of 85. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren: Declan, Vincent, Maya, Jared and Brendan, his brother Larry (Grace), and many nieces and nephews that he enjoyed visits from throughout the years.

Tony was born in Knockash Loughrea, county Galway, Ireland in 1934, to Dermot and Bridget and was the middle child of three older sisters and three younger brothers. He left home at 18, and his travels landed him in San Francisco in 1962, where he became a general contractor and made this his new home that he loved.

Tony was a kind and generous soul. In his retirement, he spent several years volunteering at the Samaritan House in San Mateo. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, watching local sports, playing golf, going on walks along the water, doing puzzles and playing gin rummy with his grandchildren. We are so blessed to have experienced Tony's unconditional love and to have loved him in return. He was a quick witted Irishman, fun to be around, and one of life's great characters.

A private, limited service will be held for close friends and family, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Anthony's Foundation in San Francisco or The Samaritan House.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
