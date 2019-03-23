Home

Born in San Francisco Jan 21, 1922; died peacefully in Santa Rosa on Mar 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Devina M Vallelunga for 72 years until her passing 9 months ago. Father of Arlene Palacios (Noel) and John Vallelunga (Lene). Grandfather to Mark, Cheryl, Brian, Daniel, and Jadine; great-grandfather of 4. A resident of San Francisco for 94 years. He attended Mission High School ('39) and USF. A veteran of WWII. He was an accountant for Bank of America and later for Pacific Far East Lines. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. A memorial celebration for both Dee and Tony will be held in Santa Rosa in mid-August.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
