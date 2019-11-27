San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Antoine (Tony) Fernandez

Antoine (Tony) Fernandez Obituary
Antoine (Tony) Fernandez

Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Diane Fernandez; loving father of Jeannine Fernandez Reyes; dear grandfather of Mateo and Enzo Reyes; loving son of Dominic and Elisabeth Fernandez; dear brother of Maryanne, Jean Pierre, Pierre, Jeanine and Grace; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tony came to the U.S. at the age of 18. He was a gardener and a butcher for 40+ years. He retired in 1999.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
