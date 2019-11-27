|
|
Antoine (Tony) FernandezPassed away peacefully on November 22, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Diane Fernandez; loving father of Jeannine Fernandez Reyes; dear grandfather of Mateo and Enzo Reyes; loving son of Dominic and Elisabeth Fernandez; dear brother of Maryanne, Jean Pierre, Pierre, Jeanine and Grace; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Tony came to the U.S. at the age of 18. He was a gardener and a butcher for 40+ years. He retired in 1999.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019