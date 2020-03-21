|
|
Antoinette Anne Aliotti
August 15, 1938 - March 19, 2020Antoinette Aliotti died peacefully from complications related to recent strokes on March 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Home, San Francisco, where she was lovingly cared for by the Little Sisters of the Poor and staff, as well as her niece Rosine Ryan, since 2012. Antoinette was predeceased by her parents, John and Rosina Aliotti, her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Rose Aliotti, and her devoted niece, Rosine Ryan. She is survived by nephews John (Maryanne) Aliotti, Paul (Patricia) Aliotti, multiple grandnephews and nieces and cousins, and nephew in law, Dan Ryan. She was born in San Francisco August 15, 1938, graduated from Galileo High School, and lived her entire life in San Francisco, first in North Beach, then at St. Anne's Home since 2012. Antoinette loved people, conversation, music (Italian and American oldies), food, her pet parakeet, and watched every SF Giants and 49ers game she could on TV.
A private burial service will be held at The Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA. Due to the coronavirus quarantine, a memorial mass will be postponed until a future date at St. Anne's Home. Donations in Antoinette's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Anne's Home, 300 Lake St. San Francisco, CA 94118 or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020