Antonietta Gattuso Tantillo

Antonietta Gattuso Tantillo Obituary
"Nona" AntoniettaGattuso Tantillo

Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1961, entered into rest at her home on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the love of her life Giovanni Tantillo. Devoted daughter of the late Antonio and late Maria Gattuso. Loving mother of John (his wife Ginger), Tony Tantillo (his wife Marie), Frank Tantillo (his wife Traci), Anna Maria Tantillo Panozzo and Chiara Tantillo. Dear sister of Salvadore Gattuso (his wife Pina) and the late Fina (the late John Carlo). Also survived by her grandchildren Robert, Jennifer, Kimberly, Jonathan, Stephanie, Anthony, Andrea, Brianna, Ava and Dante along with her 7 great grandsons and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends including relatives in Sicily and Italy.
Born on May 6, 1933 in Santa Flavia, Sicily, age 86 years.
A member of the Italian American Social Club in San Mateo; Famous to her family and friends for Sunday dinners and as a gourmet Italian cook; A Roman Catholic devoted to Jesus Christ, the blessed Madonna, Padre Pio and prayed the Rosary daily.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, June 7, 2019 after 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Donations, if you wish, may be made to at or to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoorsanfrancisco.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 5, 2019
